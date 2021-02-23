Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 1.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $43,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.