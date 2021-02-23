Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology Group worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 664,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

