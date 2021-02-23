Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $36.83 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $36,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.63 and a 200 day moving average of $511.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

