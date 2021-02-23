Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 291,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

