Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,683 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,543. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $335.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

