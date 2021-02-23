Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,683 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,543. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $335.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79.
In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
