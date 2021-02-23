Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 89,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 1,162,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

