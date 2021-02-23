Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 532,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 98,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. 268,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

