Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Alteryx worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. 22,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -383.89, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,293,971 shares of company stock valued at $262,318,227. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

