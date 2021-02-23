Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,834 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $82,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.67. 103,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

