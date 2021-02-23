Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 87,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

