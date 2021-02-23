Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,299 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $128.58. 417,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

