Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 136,000 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Inphi worth $25,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,767. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

