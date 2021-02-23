Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 264,483 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264,483 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.40. The stock had a trading volume of 742,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

