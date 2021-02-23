Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.