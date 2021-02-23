NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 23.4%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was down 23.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 4,121,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,634,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,701 shares of company stock worth $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 2,245.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 308,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NantKwest by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NantKwest by 163.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

