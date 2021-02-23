National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

