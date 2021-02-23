National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68.
Separately, Desjardins lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.