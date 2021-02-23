Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 13,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 138,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,892,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,890,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,635,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,425,000.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

