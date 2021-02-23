Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $17.87. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 7,412 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

