NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 128,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

