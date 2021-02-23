NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 128,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

