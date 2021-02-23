NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 111,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

