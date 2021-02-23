NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.
Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 111,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.
