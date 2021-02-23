NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 128,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

