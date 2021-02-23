NBW Capital LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 84,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 319,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

