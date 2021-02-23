NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded down $25.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,028.54. 41,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,700.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

