NBW Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

