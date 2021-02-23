NBW Capital LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 238,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

