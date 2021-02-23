NBW Capital LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. 61,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

