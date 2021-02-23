NBW Capital LLC Purchases 6,972 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. The firm has a market cap of $410.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.