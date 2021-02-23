NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $424.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

