Neo (NEO) Price Tops $40.55

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $2.19 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $40.55 or 0.00081140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00070536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00180521 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

