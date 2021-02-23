Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.89. 3,357,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,534,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 578,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

