Nephros (NEPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

NEPH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Get Nephros alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.