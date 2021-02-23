Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $197.61 million and $22.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,054,894,020 coins and its circulating supply is 24,046,022,918 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

