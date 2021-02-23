Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.