Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,351. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

