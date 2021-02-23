Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28,314.41 and $618.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

