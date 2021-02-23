NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 518,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 632,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

