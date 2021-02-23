Neutron (NTRN) Market Cap Hits $307,400.16

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $307,400.16 and $178.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032058 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

