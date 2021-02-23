Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.18% of Nevro worth $129,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nevro by 130.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nevro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

