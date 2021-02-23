New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Decreased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200,557 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.18% of New Residential Investment worth $131,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NRZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 135,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

