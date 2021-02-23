New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

