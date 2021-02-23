New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.76% of Littelfuse worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $1,887,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $276.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

