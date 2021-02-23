New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 56,679 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.37% of CONMED worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE CNMD opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,087.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Insiders have sold 58,483 shares of company stock worth $6,408,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

