New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 82,895 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of Globe Life worth $45,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

