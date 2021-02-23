New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 580,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $41,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

