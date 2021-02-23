New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,512. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.