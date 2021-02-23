New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of VeriSign worth $46,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.