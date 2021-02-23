New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.95 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $40,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

