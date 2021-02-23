New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.96 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQV stock opened at $190.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

