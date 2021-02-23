New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $46,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arista Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 816.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

